Over 300 passengers stranded at Lahore airport after fog disrupts flight operation  

LAHORE: Over 300 passengers remained stranded at the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore for 24 hours after a Sharjah-bound flight was cancelled owing to dense fog, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a flight, PK-185, had to leave for Sharjah from Lahore airport on Friday night but was unable to fly off owing to dense fog over the provincial capital of the Punjab province.

The passengers staged a protest at the airport over the flight delay, demanding authorities to make arrangements for their departure.

It is pertinent to mention here that flight operation for national and international flights was on Saturday suspended at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore after interruption owing to dense fog.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the national and international flights to and from Lahore airport are cancelled due to fog and the operation would be resumed after improvement in the weather conditions.

The airport manager at the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore said that the fog has disrupted the flight schedule and the weather could continue to disrupt the operations until tomorrow morning.

“The airlines are managing their flight schedule keeping in view the weather conditions,” he said adding that various flights were diverted from the airport to other destinations in the country.

According to details, many international flights were diverted from Lahore airport in the day including flights of Turkish Airlines, British Airways, and Emirates.

The Turkish Airlines’ plane was not allowed to land at the Lahore airport as it remained mid-air for a brief period and was later diverted to Karachi.

The British Airways flight from London was diverted to Islamabad while an Emirates flight was moved to Sialkot.

