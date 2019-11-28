Fog to engulf plains of Punjab, Upper Sindh in coming days

ISLAMABAD: Fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh in coming days, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a statement.

According to the met office mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Thursday (today) and Friday, as the fog will likely to prevail in most of Punjab and upper parts of Sindh.

Lahore and other parts of Punjab facing environmental problems including smog, deteriorating air quality and other climate woes disturbing normal life.

A westerly wave is affecting Kashmir and its adjoining areas resulting in light rain and thunderstorm at isolated places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

The northern areas are expected to undergo in a spell of intense cold.

Rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts.

Snowfall (Inches): Astore 07 and Skardu 03.

Lowest minimum temperatures in Pakistan were recorded at Kalam -06, Astore -05, Kalat -04 and Bagrote, Quetta -03.

