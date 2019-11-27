Snowfall in North colors mountains with magnificent white

MUZAFFARABAD: The mountains in northern areas of Pakistan have worn magnificent white color with pearls of snow from sky in Swat’s Kalam Valley and other areas, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Batogah Top, Nanga Parbat, Fairy Meadows in Gilgit Baltistan showing the whitish beauty of snow in the region.

Muzaffarabad in Azad Kashmir lashed by rainfall while the mountain tops in the region receiving snowfall for the second day continuously. An uninterrupted snowfall for last two days has blocked roads in Neelum Valley and Leepa causing hardships to the tourists and local people in the region.

Kalam Valley in Swat was covered with white sheet of snow after it received two inch snowfall adding intensity to already frosty conditions. The mercury dropped to -2 Celsius in Swat and -1 degree in Kalam.

Babusar Top has received four feet snowfall disrupting normal life in the area to the new extremes of freezing conditions.

Recently the upper parts of Astore valley in Gilgit-Baltistan had received heavy snowfall dipping the mercury and restricting people to their houses.

According to local people snowfall usually began in Diamer district in November, but this year it started earlier in the beginning of October, blocking roads in the area.

