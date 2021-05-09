Folk singer Arif Lohar’s wife passes away

LAHORE: The wife of renowned Pakistani folk singer Arif Lohar passed away in Lahore on Sunday.

According to reports, Lohar’s wife had been down with a fever after which she hospitalized at a private hospital in the city.

Her condition deteriorated on Saturday, after which she was moved to a ventilator, where she breathed her last. The cause of the death could not be ascertained as she passed away before the coronavirus diagnosis test.

She was laid to rest on Sunday in Lahore.

