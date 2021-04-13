At least 14 injured as blast hits football match in Karachi

KARACHI: At least 14 people were injured after an explosion took place in the ground during a local football match near the Hub Chowki area of ​​Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to preliminary information, the hand grenade attack took place when a football match between two local teams was underway at a football ground situated near Hub Chowki Allah Town in Karachi.

According to rescue sources, the grenade attack took place at the spectators’ seat, injuring 14 people, including team players.

The blast appears to have been caused by a cracker, which someone threw into the ground and fled, according to rescue sources.

The injured were shifted to Hub Civil Hospital.

Following the incident, a heavy contingent of security forces reached the spot and cordoned off the entire area. The law enforcement agencies also collected important evidence from the blast site while further investigation is underway.

