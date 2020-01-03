Web Analytics
Foreign currency, gold seized from two passengers at Sukkur airport

SUKKUR: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Friday foiled a money laundering bid at the Sukkur airport and seized wads of foreign currency notes and gold jewellery from the possession of two passengers.

ASF officials relayed four lakh and 50 thousand dollars and two thousand dirhams, as well as gold jewellery weighing five kilogrammes, were seized from the baggage of the passengers, including a woman.

They were travelling to Karachi via a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, PK-531, for their onward flight to fly out of the country.

The ASF handed over the custody of the arrested passengers to customs officials for legal action.

