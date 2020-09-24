Foreign delegation to visit LoC today to get briefing over Indian ceasefire violations

RAWALPINDI: Foreign diplomats and defence attaches of 24 countries posted in Pakistan will visit the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to get briefing over the continuous ceasefire violations from the Indian side, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Foreign diplomats and defence attaches of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Palestine, European Union, Bosnia, Azerbaijan, Greece, Australia, Iran, Iraq, UK, Italy, Poland, Germany, France, Egypt, Switzerland, Libya, Afghanistan and other countries will visit the LoC at the Pakistani side.

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Iftikhar Babar will brief the visiting delegation about the ceasefire violations from the Indian side.

The visiting delegation will witness the Indian aggression by themselves and will also meet the affectees of the Indian firing.

Read more: OIC delegation visits LoC, briefed over Indian ceasefire violations

Pakistan has never denied access of foreign diplomats to the LoC and always welcomed the move, however, India has been denying the access in a bid to hide its false claims.

India has slapped ban over media and foreign diplomats visiting the occupied Kashmir and several arrests have been also made by the Indian authorities over covering the LoC.

