KABUL: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar in Kabul on Thursday and discussed bilateral relations, Afghan peace process and regional peace and security situation.

Speaking during the meeting, FM Qureshi said Pakistan has always supported the dialogue process for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan. Peace in Afghanistan is important for peace and stability of the region, he noted.

The foreign minister said it is a matter of satisfaction that the world today is acknowledging Pakistan’s stance and appreciating its facilitator role in the peace process. He added the success of Afghan peace process is imperative for durable peace in Afghanistan.

He said the transit trade and preferential trade agreements between Pakistan and Afghanistan will help promote the volume of trade and investment between the two countries.

Also Read: PM Imran, Afghan president hold one-on-one meeting in Kabul

The Afghan FM appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for the Afghan peace process.

It is noteworthy that FM Qureshi is accompanying Prime Minister Imran Khan on his maiden visit to Kabul. Upon arrival at Kabul airport, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Afghan President’s Special Representative for Pakistan Mohammad Umer Daudzai and senior officials received the premier and his delegation.

After reaching the Presidential Palace, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani welcomed the premier. PM Khan was also presented a guard of honour at the presidential palace. Later, the two held one-one-meeting during which they discussed matters of mutual interest.

Comments

comments