RAWALPINDI: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) today, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, matters of mutual interest including enhanced defence and security cooperation, regional security, particularly the Afghan Peace Process were discussed during a meeting between the two sides.

“The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements in the war against terrorism and contributions for regional peace and stability especially Pakistan’s sincere efforts in the Afghan Peace Process,” the army’s media wing said.

Sergey Lavrov expressed that Pakistan-Russia relations are on a positive trajectory and will continue to develop in multiple domains.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan values its relations with Russia and reciprocates the desire for enhanced bilateral military cooperation. “Pakistan welcomes all initiatives which can bring peace and stability in Afghanistan as the whole region will benefit from it,” the army chief emphasized.

He further stressed that Pakistan has no hostile designs towards any country and would keep on working towards a cooperative regional framework based on sovereign equality and mutual progress.

It is pertinent to mention here that Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, arrived in Islamabad here on Tuesday on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received his Russian counterpart and his delegation at the Islamabad airport.

Lavrov’s visit to Pakistan is the first by a Russian foreign minister in nine years.

