Russia offers Pakistan military support to eliminate terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is in Islamabad on a two-day visit, said Wednesday Moscow is ready to extend military support to Pakistan to strengthen its counter terrorism potential.

“This is in the interest of all regional countries,” he said while addressing a joint news conference alongside FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi. He said both countries have agreed to conduct more military exercises and drills.

Lavrov expressed satisfaction over an increase in the volume of bilateral trade and stressed that there is a need to further diversify it.

About opportunities in the energy sector, the Russian FM said both countries are now discussing a new protocol on Stream Gas Pipeline project and as soon as it is signed, the construction work on the project will commence.

He termed the relationship between the two countries mutually beneficial and constructive. “We have provided 50,000 doses of anti Covid vaccine to Pakistan and intend to provide 150,000 more,” he announced.

Talking about the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, he said Pakistan and Russia have agreed to further facilitate the parties to reach an agreement to put an end to the conflict through an inclusive political dialogue.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan is keen to build a strong multifaceted relationship with Russia. “There is a new approach and mindset in Pakistan for relationship with Russia. We feel that not just we have geographic proximity but Russia is a factor of stability in the region and the world at large,” he pointed out.

He said Pakistan wants to build a relationship of trust with Russia. Moscow has always advocated primacy of international law and multilateralism, he added.

“Our coordination and cooperation at the United Nations level has been excellent,” Qureshi said and reaffirmed the commitment to deepen relations with Russia and create win-win cooperation between the two countries.

