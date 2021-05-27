ISLAMABAD: UN General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Thursday.

The two discussed the Afghan peace process, Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir disputes at length.

Qureshi commended Volkan Bozkir’s efforts for calling an emergency session of the UN General Assembly on the Palestine issue and said the ceasefire is the first goal to put an end to the Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.

He emphasized the need for resolution of the Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir disputes in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

The foreign minister said peace will remain elusive in the Middle East without the permanent resolution of the Palestine issue. Similarly, he added peace cannot be established in South Asia sans the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He said Pakistan desires peace in Afghanistan and Pakistan efforts in this regard have been recognised at the international level.

FM Qureshi lauded “Vaccine for All” initiative of the UN General Assembly president.

Volkan Bozkir reached Pakistan on a three-day official visit the other day. “After an important and fruitful official visit to Bangladesh, I arrived in Islamabad for my official visit to Pakistan. I look forward to my important meetings tomorrow in Islamabad,” Volkan Bozkir said in his tweet after arrival in Islamabad.

