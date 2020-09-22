ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday urged the international community to come forward to rid the people of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmiri from Indian brutalities.

Chairing a sixth meeting of the Special Committee on Kashmir in the capital, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) will draw the world’s attention towards the atrocities unleashed by India in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan will continue to raise the lingering dispute at all international forums until the Kashmiri people get their right to self-determination as per the UN Security Council resolutions. He said Pakistan is apprising the world about the BJP government’s Hindutva policies and India’s expansionist designs.

He said blatant human rights violations in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Indian ceasefire violations on the Line of Control(LoC) are a matter of concern. The belligerent posture of India poses a grave threat to regional peace and security, he added.

