Indian strategy of using force in occupied Kashmir has totally failed: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the Indian strategy of using force in the occupied Kashmir has totally failed.

In a statement released from Islamabad on Friday, Shah Mehmood Qureshi reiterated that Kashmir dispute cannot be solved by the use of force.

The FM said India tried to use force to gag the voice of the Kashmiris through draconian laws and restrictions. There is no precedent of the atrocities that have been committed in Indian illegally occupied Kashmir since August 5 last year.

He made it clear that India cannot succeed in resolving the dispute by these atrocities.

FM Qureshi said the Kashmiri people bury their martyrs in Pakistan’s national flag, which proves that they have not accepted Indian steps.

Indian troops martyred 237 Kashmiris during 13-month siege in IIOJK

He recalled his recent bilateral meetings on sidelines of the ECO meeting, during which he drew the attention of the world towards unresolved Kashmir issue.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will talk on Kashmir issue during his address in the upcoming session of UN General Assembly.”

The FM termed success on Reko Diq issue as a big success and major relief to the country’s economy, which was under pressure due to COVID-19.

