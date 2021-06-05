ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday that Pakistan will host a foreign ministers conference on the Kashmir issue next year in March, ARY News reported.

He announced this while talking to the media in Multan.

FM Qureshi said he would invite foreign ministers of Muslim nations to Islamabad in March 2022 to propagate the Kashmir issue.

“Entire nation is united on the issues of Palestine and Kashmir. The way I fought the case of Palestinians, if God grants me time, then next year in March will invite the foreign ministers of the Islamic world to Islamabad and try to rally them on the Kashmir issue,” he added.

Qureshi further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had adopted a clear stance on the Palestinian issue and Pakistan played a critical role to stop Israeli aggression in Gaza.

He said the incumbent government took steps to educated the world and to prompt action against Israeli apartheid against Palestine, which included lobbying and advocating to convene a United Nations session over Palestine and intimating the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC).

Regarding Afghanistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan will continue its efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Speaking on the economy, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan’s economy is now on a positive trajectory due to the prudent policies of the PTI government.

