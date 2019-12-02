Foreign Office confirms deaths of 13 Pakistanis in Jordan fire

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal confirmed on Monday that that 13 Pakistani nationals including seven children, four women and two men living in Jordan have expired due to a fire that broke out in their tent, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Dr. Faisal said that three other Pakistanis were also injured in the fire incident and are reported to be in stable condition. He said that all the victims were residing near Karameh city which is 40 kilometers west of Amman near the Dead Sea.

The spokesperson said that the victims belonged to Joya Family from Dadu District in Sindh province and added that the head of family, Mr. Ali Sher Joya, has survived in the incident.

Read More: Thirteen Pakistanis including eight children killed in Jordan fire

The family reportedly migrated from Pakistan to Jordan in 1970s and were associated with the agriculture/farming profession.

The fire reportedly broke out around 2 AM at night on 2December 2019. The cause of fire has been reported as short circuit, he noted.

The Pakistan Embassy in Amman is in contact with the family and relatives of the deceased residing in Jordan, the spokesperson said and added that the Ambassador and other senior officials are with family to provide any urgent assistance.

The Jordanian authorities are also extending full cooperation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed the embassy to extend assistance to the bereaved family, read the statement.

Comments

comments