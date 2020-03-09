KARACHI: Foreign Office officials on Monday gave a briefing to the National Assembly (NA) over measures taken from the country after Indian decision to annex occupied Kashmir on August 05 previous year, ARY NEWS reported.

During a report presented before the lower house of the Parliament, it was briefed that Pakistan brought its diplomatic relations with the neighbouring arch rival to a lowest level after the annexation announcement.

“The bilateral trade between the two sides stand terminated after the Indian brutality against Kashmiris since 05 August 2019,” the report read adding that the decision was taken in light of the National Security Committee (NSC).

The foreign office said that the prime minister also represented the Pakistanis sentiment in true manner and raised the plights of the Kashmiris during his speech at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on 27 September 2019.

“He briefed the world over how Indian brutality against the Kashmiris could endanger the world peace,” the report said adding that the premier also apprised world leaders over Indian aggression.

It said that the foreign minister also met with 40 counterparts of the top countries and wrote letters to UN, head of the security council and high commissioner on human rights.

On March 08, the OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir, Ambassador Yousef M. Al Dobeay concluded his visit to Pakistan and AJK on Saturday.

Representatives of the All-Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) also met with the delegation and apprised it of the aggravating situation in IOJ&K.

During the meetings, the Pakistani leadership appreciated OIC’s steadfast support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the aftermath of India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019.

The special envoy was apprised of the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and the threat to peace and security owing to India’s belligerent rhetoric and aggressive actions.

