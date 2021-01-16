Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘Foreigner’ nabbed for looting citizen by marriage proposal via social media

Marriage Proposal

ISLAMABAD: The cyber crime wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Rawalpindi chapter has arrested a ‘foreign national’ for looting a citizen by giving marriage proposal through social media, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The intelligence agency has traced a gang of foreign nationals who are involved in financial frauds with Pakistanis by giving fake marriage proposals through social media platforms.

The FIA spokesperson said that a Nigerian citizen was arrested for looting a Swat citizen who promised to marry him while posing as a woman from the United States (US) by using social media accounts.

Read: FIA cybercrime wing nabs ‘five foreigners’ from Lahore

The accused had reportedly demanded money from the Swat citizen for making investments in Pakistan besides making a promise to marry him. It emerged that the ‘foreigner’ had allegedly promised the Swat man to send $1.5 million to Pakistan.

After being deceived by the accused, the Swat man had submitted millions of rupees to nine different accounts. After sensing for being a victim of cyber fraud, the citizen contacted FIA and registered a complaint.

According to FIA spokesperson, the Nigerian man had been arrested after he arrived in Peshawar while being an agent of the alleged US woman.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Sindh seeks Fed permission to allow vaccine procurement: Pechuho

Pakistan

ECP opposes Senate polls through open ballot in reply to SC

Pakistan

SHC declares Sukkur Chambers of Commerce building illegal

Pakistan

Police recover ‘wounded, chained’ boy from Karachi’s…


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close