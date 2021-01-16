‘Foreigner’ nabbed for looting citizen by marriage proposal via social media

ISLAMABAD: The cyber crime wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Rawalpindi chapter has arrested a ‘foreign national’ for looting a citizen by giving marriage proposal through social media, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The intelligence agency has traced a gang of foreign nationals who are involved in financial frauds with Pakistanis by giving fake marriage proposals through social media platforms.

The FIA spokesperson said that a Nigerian citizen was arrested for looting a Swat citizen who promised to marry him while posing as a woman from the United States (US) by using social media accounts.

Read: FIA cybercrime wing nabs ‘five foreigners’ from Lahore

The accused had reportedly demanded money from the Swat citizen for making investments in Pakistan besides making a promise to marry him. It emerged that the ‘foreigner’ had allegedly promised the Swat man to send $1.5 million to Pakistan.

After being deceived by the accused, the Swat man had submitted millions of rupees to nine different accounts. After sensing for being a victim of cyber fraud, the citizen contacted FIA and registered a complaint.

According to FIA spokesperson, the Nigerian man had been arrested after he arrived in Peshawar while being an agent of the alleged US woman.

