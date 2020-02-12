Former advocate general allegedly kidnapped in Lahore

LAHORE: Former advocate general Shahbaz Ahmed was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified persons in Lahore on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to his brother Sajjad Ali, the former advocate general was kidnapped from his office in the day. He said that his brother’s mobile phone has consistently remained switched off since the speculated time of the abduction.

The police, on the behalf of his brother, lodged a case and launched investigations into the alleged kidnapping of the ex- advocate general.

Read More: SSP Punjab police reported missing from Johar Town, Lahore

Earlier in the day, a senior superintendent (SSP) of the Punjab police was reported missing, SSP Mufakhir Adeel had been last seen in the Johar Town area of Lahore.

According to details, the police officer had gone missing last night and his mobile phone has consistently remained switched off since the speculated time of disappearance.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Rai Bahadur Saeed had told that the family of the police officer were yet to bring forth a request notifying the development.

He had also said that the police station was currently busy contacting the officer’s family and would get to the bottom of the situation.

