SSP Punjab police reported missing from Johar Town, Lahore

A senior superintendent (SSP) of the Punjab police was reported missing on Wednesday, SSP Mufakhir Adeel was last seen in the Johar Town area of Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to details, the police officer went missing last night and his mobile phone has consistently remained switched off since the speculated time of disappearance.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Rai Bahadur Saeed told that the family of the police officer were yet to bring forth a request notifying the development.

He also said that the police station was currently busy contacting the officer’s family and would get to the bottom of the situation.

