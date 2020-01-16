Police fail to recover children went missing from Surjani

KARACHI: Police authorities have failed to recover children abducted under mysterious circumstances in Surjani area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

The recent incident of the child going missing from the area was reported on January 14, when an incident of nine-year-old Rozina popped up in the area.

According to the father Ghulam Hussain, the minor girl went missing four days back. “She went outside the home on the evening of January 14 and did not return since then,” he said and added that he is going from one government office to another to find her daughter but all went in vain.

In another case, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy, Ayyan, was abducted when he was playing outside his house in November 2019. The mother of the child pleaded to return his son.

Police, on the other hand, said that they are searching for the missing minor girl Rozina and the family has not pointed fingers towards anyone.

In Ayyan’s case, the authorities said that the family has laid blame on the neighbors and the police are probing both the cases keeping in view all the aspects.

