SHC orders police immediate recovery of Karachi’s 16 missing children

KARACHI: Police officials submitted a report in Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday about missing children from Karachi, ARY News reported.

The report submitted to a bench of the high court, hearing the missing children case.

The SHC court was informed that 16 children have been reported missing and the police department was working for their safe recovery.

The bench of Sindh high court (SHC) was informed that Sindh Police was also in contact with other provinces to trace the missing children.

The court ordered the police department for immediate recovery of the 16 children missing in karachi.

The court adjourned hearing of the case after ordering the police to submit its progress report about recovery of more children on November 27.

In an earlier hearing of the case, the applicant’s counsel apprised the court that at least 16 children were still lost from different areas of Karachi and the police have failed in recovering any children.

A petition was filed by the Roshni Research and Development Welfare in the high court in year 2012 seeking court orders for the provincial police to consider the missing children’s cases, who went missing from different parts of Karachi, a cognizable offence, and register FIRs in that regard.

The petition claimed that cases of lost kids were not properly investigated by the police department.

