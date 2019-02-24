Former CJP Nisar suggests NAB to wrap up old cases first

KARACHI: Former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar has advised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to tread carefully, and first wrap up the old cases, ARY News reported.

Speaking to a gathering here, Nisar said the accountability watchdog must also prove that its actions weren’t based on mischief.

He said country couldn’t be strengthened until its institutions were empowered and strengthened.

The former chief justice was of the view that all the suo motu notices he had taken were ‘right’.

“Our life and death is connected with Pakistan. If there had been no Pakistan, we would have been doing some ordinary job,” he added.

Justice (retd) Nisar said whatever respect he gained was because of Pakistan. “The almighty Allah has bestowed nations with success and it materialzed due to honest leadership.”

Honesty is a key feature for a country to succeed, said the former CJP.

The former CJP said that we didn’t get country for free, but it was as a result of sacrifices many visionary leaders including Qauid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal.

Nisar said that during his time he tried to take steps to save and conserve water, he said the instructed to install filtration plants which are responsible for cleansing 25 per cent of the city’s water supply.

He stated that accountability process should be clear in order to avoid corruption and save people from this menace.

He called for updating old laws to curb white collar crimes.

