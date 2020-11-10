Former IG jails comes on NAB radar: sources

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has commenced an inquiry against former IG Jails Sindh Nusrat Hussain Manghan over assets beyond known sources of income, ARY News reproted on Tuesday, citing sources.

The NAB Karachi chapter sought assets’ records of Nusrat Hussain Manghan from the Deputy Commissioner Thatta, sources told ARY News. According to NAB, Nusrat Manghan and his family members own 96 acres of land in Thatta.

Furthermore, details of Manghan’s official and four private bank accounts have also been sought. Sources familiar to the matter claimed that the former Sindh cop was operating a bank account under name of Pir Sarmad from which transaction of millions of rupees was conducted into his account.

It may be noted that Nusrat Hussain Manghan remained posted at Karachi Central Jail for most of his career. He got retired earlier this year.

Read more: NAB Karachi orders filing corruption references after getting evidence

On October 1, the NAB initiated an inquiry against CIA Hyderabad in-charge Aslam Langa over alleged financial irregularities, said sources.

The NAB Karachi had sought assets’ records of CIA Hyderabad in-charge Aslam Langa from Inspector General (IG) Sindh after receiving a complaint.

Comments

comments