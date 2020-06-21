Former leader reveals ‘MQM received funding from Indian government’

LONDON: A former leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Muhammad Anwar, has confirmed that the political party had received funding from the Indian government.

Muhammad Anwar made further revelations regarding the political party, said that a party leader had organised a meeting with him with an Indian diplomat at the beginning of the 90s era. He claimed that it was not his decision to meet Indian officials and he was instructed to coordinate the political party for contacts with the Indian government.

He further said that blaming him for having contacts with India was completely wrong as he always tried to serve Pakistan. He offered the Pakistani government for cooperation to brought forward more facts.

The former leader of Altaf Hussain-led MQM said that he has no role in the murder of Imran Farooq and police had found no evidence for his involvement in the case. He asked the British and Pakistani institutions to take action if any evidence was found against him.

The politician also admitted that MQM had involved in spread fear and panic in the port city, Karachi, and those involved in the mass killing in the metropolis were now presenting themselves as ‘honourable’ personalities. Anwar added that he should not be blamed for the wrongdoings of the MQM’s leaders.

The statement of Muhammad Anwar came forth after the June 18’s judgement of an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad that handed life imprisonment to three men over their involvement in the murder case of MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand had announced the verdict that was reserved on May 21.

The court handed life sentence to Moazzam Ali, Mohsin Ali and Khalid Shamim and directed them to pay a fine of Rs1 million each to the legal heirs of the slain MQM leader. The convicts who are incarcerated in Adiala Jail heard the verdict through video link.

They were handed the sentence on charges of plotting the murder and aiding and abetting the crime.

