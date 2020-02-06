MULTAN: Prominent politician and former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti was arrested from Multan by Muzaffargarh police in oil trucks looting case, ARY News reported.

His arrest comes after a second case was registered against him on Feb 4 in looting oil trucks. The local police had caught two colluders and two police officers in relation to the looting oil trucks on Tuesday.

It has been revealed that the police officers helped the leader of the Awami Raj Party in carrying out the robberies. A former Union Council chairman, Malik Ajmal and a trade union leader Malik Abid have been taken into custody.

Police officer Farrukh Shehzad along with others helped in looting the oil truck, police officials claimed.

Read More: Islamia University declares Jamshed Dasti’s degree ‘fake’

Farrukh Shehzad has served as a personal gunman of the politician before joining the law enforcement.

In April 2013 Dasti was sentenced to 3 years in prison and 5,000 Rupees fine for presenting a fake graduation degree during the 2008 election.

On 10 April 2013, the Multan bench of Lahore High Court heard Dasti’s appeal and overturned his conviction.

