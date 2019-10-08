Islamia University declares Jamshed Dasti’s degree ‘fake’

MUZAFFARGARH: Islamia University Bahawalpur on Tuesday declared the bachelor’s (BA) degree of Awami Raj Party Chairman Jamshed Ahmed Dasti fake, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the photographs affixed on Dasti’s Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and on the admit card issued to him for BA examination did not match, which showed that someone else had appeared in the examination.

The sources further said that his intermediate degree was also not verified. It is pertinent to mention here that Dasti had taken admission in LLB on the BA’s degree which is declared fake today.

Read More: Jamshed Dasti fails to pass LLB exam

Earlier on March 13, Awami Raj Party Chairman and former member of the National Assembly had failed to clear all the papers of bachelor of law (LLB) Part-1 the results of which were announced by Bahauddin Zakaria University.

According to results, Dasti, who had contested election from two NA seats in Multan in July 2018 but lost both to his rival candidates, couldn’t secure passing marks even in a single paper of the LLB Part-1 annual examination.

