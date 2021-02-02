Former PML-N leader Sanaullah Zehri announces to form new party

QUETTA: Former head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri has announced to form a new party along with his other political associates, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

“We will be launching a new platform with the support of other political leaders,” he said while addressing a presser. “We are further making contacts to bring senior political leaders on a single platform,” the former chief minister said.

Lamenting the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Sanaullah Zehri said that the arrogance of the opposition leadership has led their movement to die down without making any impact.

“There is no future of the PDM and they are just trying to spend some time,” he said adding that in current circumstances, only Asif Zardari has played his cards well and would help the PPP in taking complete advantage of the situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that in November 2020, Former Chief Minister of Balochistan Sardar Sanaullah Zehri announced to quit the PML-N and threw a challenge towards his former party to win even a single seat from the province without their support.

“I challenge PML-N to secure the win on even a single seat from Balochistan now,” he said during an event while flanked by another former PML-N stalwart Abdul Qadir Baloch, who left the party recently.

Sanaullah Zehri recalled that he and Abdul Qadir Baloch were awarded PML-N tickets from Balochistan when nobody was ready to contest polls on their party symbol in 2018.

He lamented the way Nawaz Sharif decided from London as to who would sit at the podium during Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Quetta.

