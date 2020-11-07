QUETTA: Former Chief Minister of Balochistan Sardar Sanaullah Zehri on Saturday announced to quit Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and threw a challenge towards his former party to win even a single seat from the province without their support, ARY NEWS reported.

“I challenge PML-N to secure the win on even a single seat from Balochistan now,” he said during an event while flanked by another former PML-N stalwart Abdul Qadir Baloch, who left the party recently.

Sanaullah Zehri recalled that he and Abdul Qadir Baloch were awarded PML-N tickets from Balochistan when nobody was ready to contest polls on their party symbol in 2018.

He lamented the way Nawaz Sharif decided from London as to who would sit at the podium during Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Quetta.

“The King [Nawaz Sharif] is making decisions as to who will sit on the stage,” he mocked while terming the PML-N supremo as an absconder who had fled the country and took shelter in London to launch attacks against the country.

“We will now show him as to who owns Balochistan, either it is the Baloch people or him,” the ex-chief minister said while terming Nawaz a friend of Modi. “I announce my resignation from the Central Executive Committee of Nawaz Sharif and will now openly challenge him at every platform,” he said.

Sanaullah Zehri further said that he would announce his future political plans after consultation with his associates.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N Balochistan chief Abdul Qadir Baloch on November 01 announced to part ways with the party citing rhetoric against Pakistan Army from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“The only reason I have decided to part ways with the PML-N is its narrative against Pakistan Army,” he said while terming the act as unacceptable for him.

