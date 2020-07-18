Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Former SSP Shikarpur transferred from Punjab police to FIA

former ssp shikarpur transferred fia

ISLAMABAD: Former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shikarpur Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan has been transferred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from Punjab police. 

Services of Dr Rizwan Ahmed were handed over to the Punjab police after his removal from Shikarpur by the Sindh government.

It may be noted that, Shikarpur SSP Muhammad Rizwan Khan in his complied reports had claimed Saeed Ghani and his brother had been facilitating drug peddlers in Mehmoodabad area in Karachi.

Read more: Sindh, federal govts come face-to-face over transfer of police officer

He had claimed Farhan Ghani, brother of the minister, has been helping drug peddlers as an absconding drug dealer, Zaheer Ahmed, was also employed in his office.

Whereas, Imtiaz Shaikh allegedly used criminal connections to maintain his political position in Shikarpur. He also tried to influence the police through criminal elements.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Shibli Faraz urges press officers to learn foreign languages of host countries

Pakistan

Man accused of financing Indian spies in Karachi arrested by FIA

Pakistan

PIA aircraft having ‘technical fault’ safely lands at Karachi airport

Pakistan

Uzbekistan donates 25 tonnes of medical supplies to Pakistan


ARY NEWS URDU