Former SSP Shikarpur transferred from Punjab police to FIA

ISLAMABAD: Former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shikarpur Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan has been transferred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from Punjab police.

Services of Dr Rizwan Ahmed were handed over to the Punjab police after his removal from Shikarpur by the Sindh government.

It may be noted that, Shikarpur SSP Muhammad Rizwan Khan in his complied reports had claimed Saeed Ghani and his brother had been facilitating drug peddlers in Mehmoodabad area in Karachi.

He had claimed Farhan Ghani, brother of the minister, has been helping drug peddlers as an absconding drug dealer, Zaheer Ahmed, was also employed in his office.

Whereas, Imtiaz Shaikh allegedly used criminal connections to maintain his political position in Shikarpur. He also tried to influence the police through criminal elements.

