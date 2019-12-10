Sindh, federal govts come face-to-face over transfer of police officer

KARACHI: The federal and Sindh governments have come face-to-face over emerging differences over the transfer of a police officer performing duties in Umerkot, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The dispute emerged over transfer of senior superintendent police (SSP) Ijaz Shaikh, who is performing duties in Umerkot, as the federal government sought his services back to the centre.

According to the report, the police officer has been transferred over recommendations of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail after receiving a complaint against him. Following his recommendations, the federal government issued orders for ousting Ijaz Shah from the province.

A provincial lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also raised complains against Shaikh over misbehaviour which led the federal government for taking necessary action.

Whereas, the provincial authorities have decided to withdraw services of SSP Umerkot and issued directives for Ijaz Shaikh to continue his duty in the city. Concerned officials have directed SSP Shaikh not to leave the charge of his position following the orders of the Sindh chief minister.

It is being said that SSP Umerkot Ijaz Shaikh is a close aide to a provincial minister.

The chief secretary of Sindh has also written a letter to the federal government regarding the decision, stating that the province required services of Ijaz Shaikh as SSP Umerkot and he cannot be ousted from Sindh.

Reacting over the series of transfer of police officers in Sindh, the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, expressed concerns in his letter sent to the provincial chief secretary.

He wrote in the letter that the provincial authorities are violating Police Act regulations by transferring officers despite the disagreement of Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police. He was pointing over the transfer of Superintendent Police (SP) East Azfar Mahesar and SP Shikarpur Dr Rizwan over instructions of Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah.

Naqvi blamed the Sindh government for backing criminal elements by making controversial decisions for sending off police officers who are investigating sensitive cases.

The opposition leader demanded the chief secretary to maintain transparency and honesty of his position by taking immediate notice of the suspicious decisions. He also asked the chief secretary to urge the government for reviewing the transfer orders.

