Four alleged dacoits killed in Vehari

VEHARI: The police on Friday claimed to have killed four alleged suspects dacoits in Punjab’s district of Vehari, ARY News reported.

As per rescue sources, the alleged police encounter took place near Chak-519 AB, resulted in killing of four alleged suspects.

The bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for medico-legal. The alleged suspects are aged between 20 to 25.

Further investigation into the matter was underway.

On January 07 this year, two policemen and an alleged mugger were killed after police intercepted the criminals in Rawalpindi.

Read more: Police officer gunned down in Rawalpindi

According to police, the law enforcing authority personnel had intercepted muggers near Saddar Metro Station in the city and during an exchange of fire, two policemen suffered bullet wounds. They had later succumbed to the injuries while being shifted to a hospital.

They are identified as head constable Ali and Constable Saeed Ahmed.

The alleged criminal, who was shot dead during the police action was identified as Aftab, hailing from Kasur area of the Punjab province.

