Four bodies, seven injured retrieved from Korangi building collapse site

KARACHI: The first phase of rescue and relief operation at the site of multi-storey residential building collapse has been completed on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the rescue officials, four dead bodies and seven injured have been retrieved from the rubble of the building. Troops of Pakistan Army, Sindh Rangers, Police and Social Welfare organisations contributed in the operation.

The first phase of the operation has been completed as all the bodies and injured tapped in the rubble of the building have been retrieved, said the rescue officials.

In the second phase of the rescue and relief operation, the debris of the building will be disposed-off and in the third phase, the causes behind the building collapse and responsible hands would be determined.

According to the Sindh Building Control Authority (SCBA), the collapsed building was a four-storey, which had caused damage to a nearby building.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, the chairman SCBA had said that the building was constructed illegally on the plot of the playground.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the building was declared dangerous for living several months back, after which residents of six flats had vacated their premises, however, two families were still living, said sources.

