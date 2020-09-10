KARACHI: A four-storey residential building on Thursday collapsed in city’s area of Korangi, leaving several people trapped under the rubble, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in Allah Wala Town near Korangi Crossing.

After getting information about the incident, the rescue teams have reached the spot and managed to retrieve eight injured including women and children from the debris of the collapsed building.

Three injured were moved to Jinnah Hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.

According to the residents of the area, 15 to 20 families were living in the ill-fated building. 20 to 25 people are still feared under the debris.

According to the Sindh Building Control Authority (SCBA), the collapsed building was a four-storey, which has caused damage to a beside building.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, the chairman SCBA said that the building was constructed illegally on the plot of the playground.

The chairman SCBA said that he along with his team going to the site of the incident.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the building was declared dangerous for living many months back, after which residents of six flats left the building, however, two families were still living, said sources.

Earlier this year, a five-storey building had collapsed in Kalri area of Lyari leaving its residents stuck under the debris.

The incident claimed as many as 22 lives.

