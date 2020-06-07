Two buildings collapse in Lyari, four injured pulled from rubble

KARACHI: Two buildings collapsed in Kalri area of Lyari on Sunday, four individuals injured in the incident have been pulled out from the rubble, ARY News reported.

According to details, a six story building had tilted to one side before collapsing into a heap while also incurring damage to a five storey building adjacent to it which eventually lead to it falling as well.

Locals were busy evacuating residents from the tilted building when it collapsed.

Rescue teams have made their way to the site of the building collapse and relief and rescue efforts are currently underway.

Pakistan Rangers, Sindh and local police have also made their way to the scene and are assisting in the rescue and relief operation.

A large crowd has gathered to overlook proceedings which is hindering the relief operations, authorities have repeatedly asked onlookers to clear the area but to no avail.

