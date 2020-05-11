LAHORE: A dilapidated building located in Bhati Gate, an area of Walled City Lahore on Monday collapsed, ARY News reported.

According to the initial reports, many are feared trapped under the debris of the building. The rescue teams have left for the spot after getting the information.

Earlier on February 11, at least eight people had lost their lives and seven sustained injuries after a three-storey residential building collapsed situated in Punjab’s Muzaffargarh city.

The dead bodies and injured persons including a child in critical condition were shifted to DHQ Hospital.

Rescue sources had said the building was in dilapidated condition which collapsed after the construction of a market adjacent to it.

Police said six persons from a family killed in the incident. Two persons are also among the deceased people who had arrived in the building to meet their relatives.

