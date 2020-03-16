Court grants remand of six accused in Gulbahar building collapse incident

KARACHI: A local court granted two days’ physical remand of accused to Police in Gulbahar building collapse case, ARY News reported on Monday.

Rizvia police investigation team produced six accused including the builder and arrested officials of Sindh Building Control Authority before the court of Judicial Magistrate Central.

The court granted two days’ physical remand of the accused on request of the police.

Police officials today produced another arrested accused Hanif in the court of the magistrate. Arrested man Hanif is said to be an employee of builder Javed.

The court had earlier granted physical remand of five accused including the builder and the SBCA officials.

At least 27 people were killed when a building was collapsed in Gulbahar area of Karachi on March 05.

Earlier, builder Javed, who was booked in the case registered at Rizvia police station, was arrested from Punjab.

Javed and his son were injured in the incident and admitted at hospital but he was escaped from the medical facility to Punjab.

District Central Police traced and arrested him from Punjab.

