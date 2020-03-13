+KARACHI: A protest by residents of Rizvia society in the metropolis against Sindh Building Control Authorities (SBCA) on Friday resulted in several arrests, the protest was being held in relation to a recent building collapse that resulted in deaths of 27 people, ARY News reported.

Four people have approached the city court seeking bail after being arrested for participation in the protest.

A large segment of society’s residents is present outside the court. The residents have claimed that young men had gathered outside in the residency and were calling others out for a peaceful protest.

The police have booked all individuals under the loudspeaker act.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) Raja Azhar interfered and got bails for the detained youths, residents revealed further.

The residents pleaded to the authorities for swift action against the builders and decried the arrests of protesters demanding justice.

