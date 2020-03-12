KARACHI: Police produced three accused employees of the building control authority before the court in Gulbahar building collapse case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

At least 27 people were killed when a building caved in in Gulbahar area of Karachi on March 05.

Rizvia police investigation team produced three accused before the court of Judicial Magistrate Central and sought physical remand of three accused including a director of the building control authority.

The court reserved its decision over the plea of the police.

The counsel of the accused argued before the court that the collapsed building comes into the jurisdiction of Katchi Abadis department and the SBCA could not intervene in katchi abadis.

The counsel called suspension and arrest of his clients against the law and pleaded for removing their names from the case and their reinstatement on jobs.

The counsel said that the NOC for the building was issued 25 years ago when accused Maqsood and Irfan were children. “How can they be responsible when they were not even employees of the government,” the defence lawyer questioned.

It is pertinent to mention here that builder Javed booked in the case registered at Rizvia police station has been arrested from Punjab.

Javed and his son were injured in the incident and admitted at hospital but he was escaped from the medical facility to Punjab.

District Central Police traced and arrested him from Punjab.

