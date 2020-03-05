Two killed, several feared trapped as multi-storey building collapses in Karachi

KARACHI: At least two people were killed and several others were injured after a three-storey residential building has collapsed in Karachi’s Golimar area here on Thursday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the three-storey building located at Karachi’s Golimar Number 2 area collapsed, with some people feared to be trapped under the debris of the building.

Rescue teams have reached the site and started the relief operations to rescue those trapped under the rubble.

According to rescue sources, two people were found dead, while eight others were injured. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Teams of Police and Rangers have also reached Golimar Number 2 area and cordoned off the area. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad has taken notice of the incident and summoned a report from Commissioner Karachi.

On December 30, a six-floor building, having 19 flats collapsed in Karachi’s Ranchore Line area. Getting notice of the matter, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials reached the area and had sealed the building.

Luckily the residents were shifted from the building before it collapsed over the empty godown situated into its surroundings.

Talking to ARY News, Director General SBCA Zafar Ahsan said that the team immediately reached the spot after getting the news about the damage to the building’s foundation.

The residents living in the 19 flats of the dilapidated six story building were evacuated to avoid human loss.

Back in Jan 2020, At least nine people including a child were killed after a four-storey building collapsed in Sindh’s Sukkur district

