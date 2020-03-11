Karachi Building Crash: Police arrests high ranking SBCA officials citing negligence

KARACHI: Major headway has been made in investigations pertaining to the building collapse in Rizvia on Wednesday, 27 people have thus far died in the tragedy, ARY News reported.

Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials have been taken under arrest by local police in relation to negligence shown with regards to the incident.

According to details, three SBCA officials have been detained, the detainees also include the deputy director of the institute whose name has been revealed as Sarfaraz.

The other two officials arrested were revealed as assistant director Maqsood Qureshi and building inspector Irfan Ali.

The police have maintained that the SBCA officials were caught because of their actions or lack thereof resulting in the tragic incident.

All arrested officials will be present in the court of law today for a formal hearing and probable conviction.

Police are yet to arrest the builder of the ill-fated building in Gulbahar although the authorities have booked the builder in a case at Rizvia police station, however, no concrete efforts were made to lay the responsibility of the incident on anyone.

The police claimed that it had carried out several raids in search of the accused builder, however, all efforts remained futile.

