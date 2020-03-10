Police yet to arrest builder of ill-fated Gulbahar building

KARACHI: Police is yet to arrest the builder of the ill-fated building in Gulbahar, whose collapse has claimed lives of at least 27 people, ARY NEWS reported.

Although the authorities have booked the builder in a case at Rizvia police station, however, no concrete efforts were made to lay responsibility of the incident on any one.

The police claimed that it had carried out several raids in search of the accused builder, however, all efforts remained futile.

“We are also scrutinizing the building’s construction process and the material utilized during the process,” they said.

The police further said that they have also started a probe to find out details of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) who allowed or showed criminal negligence in construction of an illegal structure.

“The probe will move forward in light of the recommendations of the committee formed by commissioner Karachi,” they said.

On March 06, a Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) team probing the collapse of a residential building in Gulbahar area of the city claimed that the two-storey building caved in due to its weak foundation.

The three-member SBCA team reached the incident site that has already claimed lives of at least 16 people today. The initial report prepared by the team said that the building comprised of an old structure and weak foundation.

“No development work was ongoing in the building at the time of its collapse,” the report said and added that further clarity into the matter would come after the debris is removed.

