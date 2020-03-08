KARACHI: Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani has constituted a committee to investigate the tragic incident of the collapse of a building in Karachi’s Gulbahar area that resulted in the death of 27 people and injuries to as many others.

A notification to this effect has been issued. The inquiry committee will be headed by the Central district deputy commissioner and officials from the Sindh police, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), an assistant commissioner and a civil engineer.

Visit to building collapse site pic.twitter.com/dpZ5TcCfkv — Commissioner Karachi (@CommissionerKhi) March 8, 2020

The committee will probe how was a multi-storey building allowed to be erected in a residential area and whether sub-standard material was used in its construction. It is required to wrap up its inquiry within two weeks’ time and submit a report, which will be forwarded to the Sindh chief minister for further action against those responsible.

An under-construction structure had fallen on two adjoining buildings, bringing them down as well in Karachi’s Gulbahar area earlier this week.

So far, 27 bodies have been pulled from the debris while over two dozens were injured in the incident.

A Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) team probing the collapse of a residential building in the Gulbahar area of the city claimed that the multi-storey building caved in due to its weak foundation.

