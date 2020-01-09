Four dead, 19 injured in two separate road accidents 

NAUSHERO FEROZE/BAHAWALPUR: At least four people died and other 19 got injured in two separate road accidents in Naushero Feroze and Bahwalpur, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, a passenger coach hit a car at Toll Plaza in Sindh’s district of Naushero Feroze, resulting in death of four people on the spot and wounds to three others.

The people travelling to Sukkur in car were hit by the bus, when they were paying toll tax in Kandiaro, said the local police. The injured and the bodies were shifted to Kandiaro hospital for legal formalities.

In a separate road mishap in Punjab’s area of Bahawalpur, sixteen people got injured in collision between a bus, truck and a tractor trolley near Lal Sonhara.

After being informed about the accident, rescue teams reached the spot and moved injured to the hospital for medical aid.

The driver of the truck, who got trapped in the vehicle after the collision was rescued after cutting the body of the truck by rescue officials.

The cause behind the accident could not be ascertained.

