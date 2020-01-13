Four dead, four injured in two rain related incidents

JAMPUR/SUKKUR: At least four people were killed and four others sustained wounds in two separate rain related incidents in Jampur and Sukkur, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, a roof of a dilapidated house situated in Dajil, Jampur collapsed due to heavy rain, resulting in death of three on the spot.

The bodies and injured were moved to nearby medical facility by the rescue teams. The incident occurred due to continuous rainfall in the area., the rescue sources said.

In a separate incident of similar in nature, a girl lost her live and other four were injured as a roof of a house collapsed in Sukkur’s area of New Pind.

Rescue officials shifted the injured of the incident to Civil Hospital Sukkur.

Yesterday in Zhob, at least six persons of a family were killed when a roof of a house collapsed in Duki, Zhob area of Balochistan.

According to rescue sources, a roof of a house located in Duki area caved-in due to heavy snow fall in the area.

As a result of this tragic mishap, six persons including women and children reportedly lost their lives.

