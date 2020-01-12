Six of family die as roof collapses after snowfall in Zhob

ZHOB: At least six persons of a family were killed on Sunday in a roof collapse incident that occurred in Duki, Zhob area of Balochistan province, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, a roof of a house located in Duki area was collapsed due to heavy snow.

As a result of this tragic mishap, six persons including women and children were reportedly lost their lives. The locals and rescue team rushed to the site after receiving information and started shifting the ill-fated family to a nearby hospital.

Further investigations are underway.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had imposed emergency in 7 districts of Balochistan following continuous heavy rain and snowfall across the province.

As per details, the PDMA has declared an emergency in Ziarat, Harnai, Pishin, Mastung, Qila Abdullah and Kech districts of Balochistan. Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan visited PDMA control room and inspected the arrangements of the current weather situation.

The met office has forecast widespread rain with snowfall over hills in Balochistan’s districts of Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Sibbi, Loralai, Chaghi, Nokkundi, Makran, Kharan, Panjgur, Kech and Gawadar. Heavy fall is expected in Gawadar, Awaran, Kech, Panjgur, Chagai, Quetta, Turbat, Mastung and Kalat districts during the period.

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in districts of Turbat, Kech, Panjgur, Kalat, Quetta and Awaran during Saturday (Night) and Sunday. Heavy snowfall is also expected in districts of Quetta, Harnai, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah and Pishin during the period, the weather department said.

