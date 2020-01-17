Four dead in separate roof collapse incidents

SWAT/KARACHI: Four people were dead in two separate incidents of roof collapse in Swat and Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported.

As per details, three people lost their lives, when a roof of their house collapsed in Mingora, Swat, said local police. The bodies were moved to the nearby medical facility by the rescue teams.

In a separate incident in Karachi, a man was killed in roof collapse incident in city’s area of D-Type Colony.

On January 11, at least six members of a family were killed and two others suffered injuries when roof of their house collapsed in Chaman, Quetta.

Sources had said that local people recovered the bodies and the injured from the rubble of the house and shifted them to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The deceased include four women and two men.

The sources had maintained that the incident took place in Kali Luqman area of Chaman, adding that the house was already in a dilapidated condition.

Local people said that the roof of the house caved in owing to heavy rain and windstorm that lashed Chaman on Saturday.

