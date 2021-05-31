Four FC soldiers martyred, six wounded in terrorist attacks in Quetta, Turbat: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Four Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were martyred and six others sustained injuries in separate terrorist attacks in Quetta and Turbat, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on late Monday night.

The military’s media wing said in a statement that the FC post was targeted by terrorists near Pir Ismail Ziarat in the first incident. During the exchange fire, five terrorists have been killed and eight were injured as the FC troops responded to the attack promptly.

In the second incident, a FC vehicle was targeted by terrorists with an IED in Turbat where two soldiers sustained injuries.

The ISPR said that hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan could not be sabotaged by such coward acts by anti-state forces. It added that security forces are determined to neutralise the terrorists’ nefarious designs.

Earlier on May 9, three Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers had been martyred while five others injured in the line of duty during two separate terrorist activities in Quetta and Turbat.

Terrorists had targeted FC troops deployed on security duties in Quetta. “During an exchange of fire, three FC soldiers embraced martyred while one got injured.”

In another terrorist activity in Turbat, the terrorists had targeted soldiers patrolling along Pak-Iran Border, injuring four Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers.

