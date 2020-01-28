Four including a woman gunned down in alleged police encounter

LAKKI MARWAT: Four suspected absconders including a woman were shot dead in an alleged encounter with police in Lakki Marwat’s area of Pahar Khel Paka, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the police, the suspects were killed in an exchange of fire with the police party. Two policemen also got injured in the act.

One of the suspect Inam was declared absconder by the provincial government and was wanted to police in 15 cases. The suspect was also involved in firing incident over Marwat Coach, that killed 14 people.

In December 2019, a policeman sustained bullet injuries after the cops tried to intercept suspects in Karachi.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Tanveer Alam had said that the incident occurred in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, within the remits of Aziz Bhatti Police Station.

The two-member motorcycle squad of police tried to intercept a suspected vehicle, he said adding that the suspects opened fire on them, injuring one cop.

The other policemen on the motorcycle, however, remained safe as the suspects flee away from the scene.

