Four gunned down over old enmity in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Four people including a father and son on Saturday were gunned down over an old enmity in Gujranwala’s area of Nowshera Warkan, ARY News reported.

According to the local police, unidentified armed men, who were riding motorbike opened indiscriminate firing over a vehicle, resulting in the death of four people.

The deceased were identified as Azam, his son Tauqeer and two of his guards, said the police and added that the deceased were going to the court for their court appearance when they were attacked.

The police further said Azam, got released on bail from the jail in a murder case, a few days earlier.

Further investigation into the matter was underway.

Earlier on November 11, at least five people were gunned down and four others were injured in an armed clash between two rival groups over a property dispute in Lahore.

Read more: Policeman martyred, two wounded in Islamabad firing

According to the police, the firing incident took place in Lahore’s area of Batapur.

Police had said that Amjad Group had shot and injured a member of the Rafaqat Group a couple of days earlier over the property dispute.

On the way to the police station, armed men of both groups traded fire in Batapur area. Police said that 9MM and 30 bore pistols were used in the firing.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

