Four held, 21 challaned for selling milk at higher rates in Karachi

KARACHI: In a crackdown against illegal hike in milk prices, at least four shopkeepers have been apprehended and 21 challaned for selling milk at rates higher than the government-approved price in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to Karachi’s commissioner, the city administration raided milk shops in various parts of the city and sent four milk sellers behind bars and challaned 21 over fleecing people. He said that challan tickets worth Rs162 thousands were issued to the milk sellers over violating the price fixed by the government.

The commissioner said that the government had set the milk price at Rs94 per litre and urged the masses not to pay extra amount to the milk sellers.

Earlier on August 24, the Sindh government had taken notice of illegal hike in milk prices and sought a report from Karachi’s commissioner over the selling of milk at the price of Rs110 per litre.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister, Dr Katumal Jewan had directed Karachi’s commissioner and price control magistrates to launch a crackdown against all those selling milk at exorbitant rates in the metropolis.

No one, whether one was a retailer, wholesaler or a dairy farmer, could charge more rates of milk than the ones notified by the government, he had said in a statement.

